New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Senior bureaucrat R K Gupta was on Thursday appointed as the deputy election commissioner, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

He comes in place of T Sreekanth.

Gupta, a Central Secretariat Service (CSS) officer, will serve as deputy election commissioner (Joint secretary level) till 28 February next year, the date of his superannuation, the Personnel Ministry order said.

