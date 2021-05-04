Raebareli (UP), May 4 (PTI) Raebareli on Tuesday became the 14th Uttar Pradesh district to report 200 or more deaths linked to Covid-19, according to official data.

The district adjoining the capital city of Lucknow logged three more fatalities Tuesday that pushed its death toll to 201, stated the figures released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Other UP districts with 200 or more case are Lucknow (1,905), Kanpur (1,274), Allahabad (723), Varanasi (719), Meerut (530), Gorakhpur (473), Jhansi (330), Moradabad (243), Agra (253), Ghaziabad (275), Gautam Buddh Nagar (261), Bareilly (216) and Etawah (206), according to the data.

During the 24-hour period, Raebareli added 189 new coronavirus cases as its infection tally climbed to 14,416 while the number of active cases reached 3,024, it showed.

So far 11,191 COVID patients have got discharged after treatment in the district, 483 of these recoveries coming since Monday, the figures showed.

The mortality rate of patients in Raebareli stood at 1.39 per cent while the recovery rate at 77.62 per cent, according to the statistics.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP reached 2,72, 568 from 2,85,832 on Monday as the overall recoveries climbed to 10,81,817 and the death toll surged to 13,798 on Tuesday, the data showed.

