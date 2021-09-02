New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condoled the death of popular television and film actor Sidharth Shukla and said that the news of his demise at such a young age has sent a shockwave throughout the country.

Shukla, who became a household name with his role in the long-running TV show 'Balika Vadhu', died on Thursday.

He was 40.

Shukla, who is survived by his mother and two sisters, was dead when he was taken to the Cooper Hospital in Juhu around 10.20 am, authorities at the hospital said.

"My condolences to the family, friends and fans of Siddharth Shukla. The news of the actor's demise at such a young age has sent a shock wave throughout the country," Gandhi said in a Facebook post.

Though some reports suggested a heart attack, the cause of his sudden death, which sent shockwaves through the industry and TV fandom and ignited fresh debate on the pulls and pressures of showbiz, is not immediately clear.

