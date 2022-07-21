New Delhi, July 21: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday congratulated Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the 15th President of India. He was among the first opposition leader to wish Murmu after she crossed the crucial 50 per cent votes mark, even when counting for the presidential poll was on.

"Congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji on being elected as the 15th President of India," Gandhi said on Twitter. Also Read | Presidential Election Result 2022: Opposition Candidate Yashwant Sinha Concedes Defeat, Congratulates Droupadi Murmu on Her Presidential Poll Win.

Rahul Gandhi's Tweet

Congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji on being elected as the 15th President of India. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 21, 2022

Murmu emerged victorious in the presidential poll, defeating Opposition's Yashwant Sinha who conceded defeat.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)