By Payal Mehta

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent visit to the United Kingdom, and especially his meeting with British Labour Party leader and MP Jeremy Corbyn in London came under the scanner after his controversial statements. Top sources in the government have revealed that the Congress MP skipped the due procedure, and had not sought political clearance for his visit.

Also Read | Waghdoh, Maharashtra's Oldest Tiger, Dies of Old Age at Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve.

Top sources informed ANI that another Member of Parliament, Professor Manoj Jha from the Rashtriya Janata Dal, who also went for a function in which Rahul Gandhi was participating in London, had all due permission including - the due political clearance.

Jha also spoke at the Cambridge University, a day ahead of Rahul Gandhi.

Also Read | Meta Releases AI Platform To Develop Prosthetics Along With Realistic 3D Avatars.

On Tuesday, Gandhi posed a picture with UK Labour party leader and known India-baiter Jeremy Corbyn, which sparked off a war of words between the Congress and the BJP.

While the Congress Wayanad MP spoke at the 'Ideas for India' conclave, Gandhi said that democracy is in danger and the Constitution of India is under attack.

Gandhi also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of remaining silent 'deliberately' on every issue.

Heated words were also exchanged between Rahul Gandhi and India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Twitter.

Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks concerning "complete change" in the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Jaishankar said that the change is not called "arrogance" but "confidence and defending national interest".

The remarks came after Rahul Gandhi said at an event in London that he had been told by bureaucrats in Europe that IFS has changed and the officers are "arrogant".

Jaishankar said in a tweet that the IFS officers follow the orders of the government and protect national interests while countering the arguments of others.

"Yes, the Indian Foreign Service has changed. Yes, they follow the orders of the Government. Yes, they counter the arguments of others. No, it's not called Arrogance. It is called Confidence. And it is called defending National Interest," Jaishankar said.

He also attached a clip of Rahul Gandhi's remarks. In his remarks at the 'Ideas for India' conference in London, Gandhi said he had been told that IFS officers do not listen to anything, they were just getting orders from the government and there is no conversation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)