New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Sunday left for Bihar to launch the party's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' from Sasaram, organised against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in the state.

The Congress leader left his residence early in the morning to join the march, which will also see the participation of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway for the yatra outside the residence of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav said the campaign aims to raise awareness among voters, especially those whose names have been excluded from the electoral list.

"We are starting the 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' from Sasaram tomorrow. Tomorrow, we will all be with the Mahagathbandhan allies. We will visit several districts, and our effort will be to make people aware so that no voter's name is left out. We also have fought for this and got a relief from the Supreme Court in this matter, whether it is the Supreme Court direction to the Election Commission of India to publish the list of 65 lakh persons excluded or deleted from the Bihar draft electoral voters list, along with the reasons," Yadav said.

He described the yatra as a "historical journey" and said the Mahagathbandhan is confident he will get the support of the people.

He said, "Tomorrow, Rahul Gandhi and other leaders of the Mahagathbandhan will go among the people and make them aware of voter rights. Along with this, we will also raise the local issues. We will also convey what our vision would be if we form our government. This is going to be a historical journey, and we will get the blessings of the Bihar voters." (ANI)

