Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 23 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday paid tributes to party leader PT Thomas who passed away on Wednesday.

Rahul Gandhi reached Town Hall in Kochi to pay his tributes.

Also Read | Whale Shark in Andhra Pradesh: World's Largest Fish at Visakhapatnam Beach, Authorities Guided Back to Sea (Watch Video).

Thomas, working president of Kerala Congress, was undergoing cancer treatment in Tamil Nadu's Vellore for the last one month.

In a tweet earlier, Gandhi had said he was saddened to know of the demise of PT Thomas. "Along with his various contributions to the Congress party and the state of Kerala, he will be remembered for being a vibrant, helpful person. My condolences to his family and friends," Gandhi had said. (ANI)

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Chairs Meeting on COVID-19 Situation, Says People Should Be ‘Satark’, ‘Saavdhan’ in View of Omicron Variant.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)