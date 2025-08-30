New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): Union Minister Pralhad Joshi demanded an unconditional apology from Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over alleged abuses hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother at a 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' event of the Congress in Darbhanga.

Seaking at a press conference, Pralhad Joshi said that the allegations of "vote theft" were bogus and Rahul Gandhi failed to mislead the people, and in desperation, derogatory language was used for the PM and his late mother in their rally.

Pralhad Joshi said, "The response on media, social media and public domain to whatever allegations have been made by Rahul Gandhi and company has made it clear that all their allegations of 'vote theft' were bogus. It is proven beyond doubt. Rahul Gandhi was trying to mislead people. When he failed, he became desperate and so derogatory language was used for the PM and his late mother. If he has little shame and sense, Rahul Gandhi should extend an unconditional apology."

He further urged Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi to advise Rahul Gandhi to apologise to the country.

"Nobody has the right to speak against anyone's mother. But they have no shame and decorum. So, it is futile to expect high-level morality from them. Still, I urge Sonia Gandhi to advise Rahul Gandhi that whatever he has said is lies and allegations of vote theft are wrong. What was said to the PM's mother is unpardonable. Sonia Gandhi should advise him to apologise to the country," he further said.

Earlier today, Darbhanga Police arrested the man accused of hurling abuses against PM Modi.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday slammed the Opposition parties for the "abuses" hurled against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during the Voter Adhikar Yatra of Congress in Bihar.

He further accused the opposition of resorting to abusive politics after 'losing' public support.

"Whether it is Congress or Samajwadi Party or Bahujan Samaj Party, these are the same people who engaged in hooliganism after coming to power. When they came to power, they created anarchy by looting through their families," Yogi said.

"Today, when they have realised that there is no place for them, they are using abusive language even in politics. The Samajwadi Party and INDI Alliance are an anti-India alliance," Yogi added.

A political row has erupted over the alleged abuses hurled at PM Modi and his late mother at the Opposition's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' event in Bihar's Darbhanga on Thursday, with BJP and NDA leaders targeting the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for the incident. (ANI)

