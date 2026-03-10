HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], March 10: Social worker Rakesh Bindal will be appointed as the National President of the world's largest cow service organization, Shri Godham Mahatirth Pathmeda Lok Punyarth Nyas, Nandgaon, on the occasion of the inauguration of the institution's new residential complex. The announcement was made at the organization's Delhi office.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Latest News: Will Government Form Separate Pay Revision Committee for 8 Lakh CPSE Employees? Know What MoS Pankaj Chaudhary Said.

On this special occasion, India's 14th President, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, will formally hand over the charge to Rakesh Bindal at a grand ceremony scheduled on March 11. During the event, guests will also be taken on a tour of the world's first Gopal Corridor of cow shelters.

Alok Singhal, CEO and in-charge of the organization, stated that Rakesh Bindal has been associated with several service organizations for many years. Considering his dedication to social service and cow welfare, the institution has decided to entrust him with this important responsibility.

Also Read | OPPO, OnePlus Announce Price Hike for Smartphones in India From March 16; OnePlus 15R Likely To Cross INR 50,000 Mark.

Expressing his gratitude, Rakesh Bindal said he feels deeply honored and humbled to receive such a significant responsibility. He explained that the main objective of the institution is to provide protection and care to abandoned, neglected, abused, homeless, hungry, thirsty, and seriously ill or injured cattle. The gaushala currently serves nearly 160,000 cows, of which about 800 cows produce milk, while the rest are elderly, sick, or under medical care and rehabilitation.

He added that institutions like these dedicate their entire lives to the service of cows. Serving cows is often considered even greater than serving humans, because while humans can express their pain, animals cannot. Understanding their suffering and caring for them is the true spirit of cow service.

Satya Bhushan Jain was also present on the occasion. He congratulated Rakesh Bindal on his appointment and said that he is fully deserving of the position, as he has been actively involved in social service for many years and has always carried out his responsibilities with sincerity and dedication.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)