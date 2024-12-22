Jalgaon (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 (ANI): Union Minister of State Raksha Khadse on Sunday slammed the Congress leaders including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for their conduct during the December 19 ruckus at the Parliament complex.

Khadse, who is Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, said that Rahul Gandhi being a LoP was obligated to display civility after an MP was injured in the ruckus.

The BJP leader also said that regardless of different political views, the members of the parliament should treat each other with respect.

"The behaviour of Rahul Gandhi and Congress leaders at the entrance of the Parliament was wrong. Party and ideology can be different but we have to be respectful towards the MPs... Rahul Gandhi should have shown some courtesy after an MP was injured because of his mistake...," Khadse told ANI.

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi and other MPs from the INDIA bloc led protests in the Parliament complex, demanding an apology and resignation of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks on BR Ambedkar.

During the protests, a scuffle broke out between the two sides, injuring two BJP MPs- Pratap Sarangi, and Mukesh Rajput. The duo sustained injuries on their heads.

Both the ruling NDA and the Opposition alliance have alleged that their members had been pushed around. Moreover, an FIR has been registered against Rahul Gandhi by Delhi police regarding the incident.

BJP had filed a complaint against Rahul Gandhi under various sections including 109 (attempt to murder), 115 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 117 (voluntary causing grievous hurt), 125 (the act of endangering life or personal safety of others), 131 (use of criminal force), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention).

The Delhi Police removed section 109 (attempt to murder) of BNS and all other sections are the same as given in the complaint.

The Delhi Police had also received a complaint from Congress which is being "investigated". (ANI)

