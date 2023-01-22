Singrauli, January 22: Slamming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who had accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of hate-mongering in the country, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said the Wayanad MP should not play with India's pride and prestige.

Singh was in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli on Sunday where he laid the foundation stones of several development projects. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan was also present at the occasion. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Bats for Ending ‘Use and Throw’ for Betterment of Environment and Society.

Addressing the gathering, Rajnath Singh said, "I ask Rahul Gandhi who is holding Bharat Jodo Yatra in the country and saying there is hatred in the country that 'who is giving birth to hatred in the country?' India is being defamed by saying there is hatred in the country. What has happened to you Rahul ji? Rahul Gandhi should not play with the honour, pride and prestige of the country." He said that Congress politicians are questioning the bravery of Indian soldiers.

"A congress politician is taking out 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. As the Defence Minister, I would not say much. In a face-off with China, Indian soldiers have shown extreme bravery," Singh stressed. Haryana: Anyone Casting Evil Eye on India is Given Befitting Reply, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The Minister said earlier India used to import everything for the defence sector from other nations, including warplanes, missiles, warships and bombs. "But now, we have decided to make everything in India itself and also back other countries by exporting," he added. Singh said the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh is fully committed to the welfare of the poor.

"We have fulfilled every promise that we made during polls. Our actions and words always match unlike other political parties," he said. Madhya Pradesh is slated for Assembly elections later this year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)