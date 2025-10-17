New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday left Delhi to meet the family of the Dalit man, who was allegedly killed by a mob in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli.

The Raebareli MP will be visiting Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur, where the family of the deceased Dalit man stays.

The man was beaten to death by a group of people who "mistook him for a thief" in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli, according to police.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had taken a veiled jibe at the BJP, calling the incident a "murder of humanity, the Constitution, and justice."

He alleged that the marginalised communities in the country are being targeted by the mobs receiving the patronage of those in power.

He wrote, "The brutal murder of Dalit youth Hariom Valmiki in Raebareli is not just the murder of one person - it is the murder of humanity, the Constitution, and justice. Today in India, Dalits, Adivasis, Muslims, backward classes, and the poor - every person whose voice is weak, whose share is being snatched away, and whose life is considered cheap - is being targeted."

"In the country, hatred, violence, and mob rule have received the patronage of those in power - where bulldozers have taken the place of the Constitution, and fear has replaced justice," he added.

Further, Rahul Gandhi said that the victim's family will receive justice.

"I stand with Hariom's family - they will surely get justice. India's future rests on equality and humanity, and this country will run on the Constitution, not on the whims of the mob," the X post read.

In a series of actions after the incident, Uttar Pradesh Police have removed the Unchahar police station chief Sanjay Kumar and suspended five officials. The police have arrested more than 10 people linked to the incident. (ANI)

