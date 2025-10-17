New Delhi, October 17: As markets open on Friday, October 17, 2025, several major stocks are expected to remain in focus following their Q2FY26 earnings and key announcements. Indian equities extended their winning streak on Thursday, with the Nifty 50 now less than 100 points away from its 52-week high, as financials and consumer durables led gains amid optimism over a domestic earnings rebound and renewed foreign inflows.

Here’s a look at five key stocks, Infosys, Wipro, Jio Financial, LTIMindtree and JSW Energy, and what investors should watch out for.

Infosys Ltd (NSE: INFY)

Infosys beat street estimates with 2.2% sequential constant currency revenue growth in Q2FY26. The IT major raised its full-year revenue growth guidance to 2–3% while maintaining its EBIT margin forecast at 20–22%. The board also announced a dividend of INR 23 per share, with October 27, 2025, as the record date. The positive guidance and strong quarterly performance could make Infosys a buy-on-dips candidate. RBL Bank Share Price Today, October 16: RBL Bank Stock Slips 0.60% to INR 297.75 Ahead of Board Meeting; Check Latest Price on NSE.

Wipro Ltd (NSE: Wipro)

Wipro posted revenue of INR 22,641 crore in Q2, up 2.5% QoQ, slightly missing estimates. However, EBIT grew 6% to INR 3,783 crore, and margins improved to 16.7%. While net profit dropped 2.5% sequentially, it rose 1.2% year-on-year. Wipro’s guidance for Q3 indicates flattish to marginal growth. Investors may adopt a cautious approach depending on market sentiment. IRFC Share Price Today, October 16: IRFC Shares Edge Up 0.02% to INR 124.90 After Q2 Net Profit Jumps 10.2%; Check Latest Price on NSE.

Jio Financial Services (NSE: JioFin)

Jio Financial reported a strong 41% YoY jump in revenue to INR 981.4 crore, driven by growth in lending and payments. Operating income surged fivefold to INR 317 crore, overtaking treasury gains for the first time. Despite a flat net profit of INR 695 crore, the operational strength may keep the stock in the spotlight.

LTIMindtree (NSE: LTIM)

LTIMindtree impressed with a 10.1% QoQ jump in net profit to INR 1,381.2 crore, while revenue grew 5.6%. EBIT rose 17% to INR 1,648 crore. The board declared an interim dividend of INR 22 per share. Strong execution could attract investor interest.

JSW Energy Ltd (NSE: JSWEnergy)

Subsidiary JSW Energy (Utkal) secured a 400 MW power supply contract from PCKL starting April 2026, with coal linkage from Coal India under the SHAKTI Scheme. The deal ensures long-term revenue visibility, making the stock worth watching.

These developments could drive action in Thursday’s trade, making the mentioned stocks worth watching.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

