Guwahati, Feb 3 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's call for a transparent process to select election commissioners involving the Chief Justice of India is "ironic", alleging that the grand old party did not maintain any transparency while it was in power.

Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, while speaking during the Motion of Thanks to the President's speech on Monday criticised the exclusion of the Chief Justice of India from the committee that selects election commissioners.

“Rahul Gandhi's call for a transparent selection of election commissioners involving the Chief Justice of India is ironic, given that during Congress rule, appointments were made solely by the ruling government without any transparency,” Sarma posted on X.

He asked, if the Congress truly believed in democratic integrity, why didn't the party implement these reforms in its decades of power?

“This hypocrisy highlights their political posturing—preaching transparency now after years of opaque governance. The people of India can no longer be misled by such double standards. Practice what you preach before demanding trust,” the chief minister added.

Gandhi had asked in the house that in the selection committee, “It is now just the Prime Minister, Home Minister, and me (Leader of the Opposition). Two to one. What's the purpose of me attending the meeting?”

