Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 21 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the rail network in the state is continuously expanding. Field survey for the new line (170 km) between Tanakpur-Bageshwar has been completed and the detailed project report (DPR) has been prepared, a CMO release said.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for the initiatives.

The Chief Minister said that being a border area, this railway line is very important from a strategic point of view. With the completion of this railway line, tourism will increase in the state as well as the development of the area will also get a new impetus, as per the release.

A day earlier, the Chief Minister presented the supplementary budget in the assembly session held at Bhararisain (Gairsain).

Speaking of the supplementary budget, the Chief Minister said that the supplementary budget of Rs 5315 crore had been prepared by imbibing the mantra of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas'.

Furthermore, the CM stated that the budget was not just a document of figures, but the state's resolve towards sustainable development, inclusive development, innovation and economic strength.

He further stated that the state's focus was on the investment in human capital and the inclusive development of every section. The budget has been prepared keeping in mind the welfare of all sections, including farmers, workers, poor, women, youth and security forces. (ANI)

