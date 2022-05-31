New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) RailTel has bagged two separate orders pertaining to data centre management and cloud services amounting to Rs 68.86 crore from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), an official said on Tuesday.

One of the orders is for supply, installation and commissioning for enhancement of data centre and its networking infrastructure and is worth Rs 26.87 crore.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 55-Year-Old Man Murdered by Second Wife, Stepson For Property in Bhopal; Accused Arrested.

The other is for supply, installation and commissioning of DRDO on-premise cloud services and is valued at Rs 36.99 crore.

RailTel Corporation of India Limited is a central government PSU of Ministry of Railways providing Information and Communications Technology (ICT) services.

Also Read | Monsoon in India: 2022 May Witness Fourth Consecutive Year of Normal Southwest Monsoon, Says IMD.

DRDO is the country's premier research and development organisation under the Ministry of Defence.

"RailTel has established itself as a prominent Information and Communication Technology (ICT) provider and as one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country," said Aruna Singh Chairman and Managing Director of RailTel.

"Securing these prestigious projects from DRDO is an endorsement of RailTel's key position in the domestic IT space based on its strong technology expertise, process excellence and superior execution capabilities," Singh said.

"With this, RailTel is well positioned to win other ministries, central government, and state government data centres and cloud service projects as well," Singh added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)