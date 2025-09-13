Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], September 13 (ANI): Union Minister Sanjay Seth hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mizoram and Manipur, and said that PM Modi has always given priority to the people of the North East and these states would be the brand ambassadors of Viksit Bharat. He called the railway connectivity to Aizawl a revolution.

Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Seth said, "Prime Minister Modi has always given priority to the people of the North East. MPs and ministers have been instructed to keep visiting the North East. What was the situation in the North East earlier? Today, the North East has become a centre for tourism. The railway connectivity to Aizawl is a revolution. The North East is a major contributor to India's development."

He further said that the North East would be the brand ambassador of Viksit Bharat 2047.

"North East would be the brand ambassador of Viksit Bharat 2047. All the facilities are being provided in North East and it wil become an ambassador of development," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated multiple development projects worth over Rs 1,200 crore at Imphal in Manipur.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister stated that projects worth thousands of crores have been inaugurated and launched today for the development of Manipur. He remarked that these projects will enhance the ease of living for the people and strengthen the infrastructure in the region. The Prime Minister said that new employment opportunities will be created for the youth of Manipur and for the sons and daughters of the state.

PM Modi stated that among the projects launched today, two are particularly significant, highlighting the 'Manipur Urban Roads Project,' with an investment of over Rs 3,600 crore and 'Manipur Infotech Development Project,' with an investment exceeding Rs 500 crore.

He remarked that these projects will strengthen road infrastructure in Imphal and infuse new energy into Manipur's bright future.

Highlighting that after independence, major cities in the western and southern parts of the country witnessed development and became hubs of aspiration, Prime Minister Modi remarked that youth in those regions received new opportunities.

Earlier, PM Modi also met victims of the ethnic violence that has plagued the northeastern state since May 2023. This marks his first visit in two years, highlighting the ongoing efforts to address the crisis. He met internally displaced persons (IDPs) who lost their homes due to the violence between the Kuki tribal groups and the majority Meitei community.

PM Modi also assured the public that the government is constantly working to restore normalcy in the region, informing about the centre's decision to approve 7,000 new houses for the displaced.

"May peace and stability come to Manipur, may the interests of the people here remain secure, may the lives of those who are forced to live in camps return to normalcy, for this our government is continuously working. The government has approved 7,000 new houses for the displaced," PM Modi said.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of several development projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore in Manipur's Churachandpur district.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development projects worth over Rs 9000 crore in Aizawl, Mizoram, underscoring the state's pivotal role in India's Act East Policy and the North East Economic Corridor.

PM Modi dedicated Mizoram's first railway line, the Bairabi-Sairang express to the nation, highlighting how the line will be a "lifeline of transformation" by helping people avail better services and local businesses will get access to the rest of the country.

"This is not just a railway connection, but it is a lifeline of transportation. It will revolutionise the lives and livelihoods of people of Mizoram. Farmers and businesses of Mizoram can reach more markets across the nation," PM Modi said. (ANI)

