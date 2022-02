Karimganj (Assam) [India], February 26 (ANI): The Railway department has planned to revive the defunct railway transit point of Mahisashan in Assam's Karimganj district by December 2022.

Anshul Gupta, General Manager of North East Frontier Railway (NF Railway), said, "The Railway department has planned to revive the Mahisasan zero point by December this year.

"We have visited the railway stations and inspected. We have inspected the safety measures of the trains and their improvement, passenger facilities, freight movement. Connectivity with Bangladesh will start and we are planning to start connectivity to Mahisasan zero point by December this year," said the NF Railway General Manager.

The NF Railway General Manager along with a team of railway departments on Friday (February 25) visited various railway stations of the Karimganj district and inspected the ongoing construction work of the Badarpur-Mahisashan railway track.

The Mahisasan railway station which is located along with the adjoining Kushiyara River and the Mahisashan-Shahbajpur route has been non-operational since 1966, can play an important role in the development of the North-Eastern region and also in strengthening India's bilateral trade and transit connectivity with Bangladesh. (ANI)

