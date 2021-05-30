New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): The Railways has delivered more than 21,392 metric tonnes (MT) of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in more than 1,274 tankers to various states across the country.

According to a statement issued on Sumday, a total of 313 Oxygen Expresses have completed their journey of delivering oxygen relief to various states. Presently, another 5 loaded Oxygen Expresses are also on run with more than 406 MT of LMO in 23 tankers.

Haryana and Karnataka have received the highest amount of oxygen relief so far. Over 2,000 MT LMO has been delivered to each state. While the delivery of LMO to Tamil Nadu and Telangana has crossed over 1800 MT each.

The Oxygen Expresses had started their deliveries 36 days back on April 24 in Maharashtra with a load of 126 MT.

Oxygen relief by Oxygen Expresses has been delivered to 15 states namely Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Assam.

The Railways Ministry informed that so far 614 MT of Oxygen has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 3797 MT in Uttar Pradesh, 656 MT in Madhya Pradesh, 5476 MT in Delhi, 2023 MT in Haryana, 98 MT in Rajasthan, 2115 MT in Karnataka, 320 MT in Uttarakhand, 1808 MT in Tamil Nadu, 1738 MT in Andhra Pradesh, 225 MT in Punjab, 380 MT in Kerala, 1858 MT in Telangana, 38 MT in Jharkhand and 240 MT in Assam.

Till now Oxygen Expresses have delivered to around 39 cities/towns in 15 states across the country namely Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur, Bareilly, Gorakhpur and Agra in Uttar Pradesh, Sagar, Jabalpur, Katni and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, Nagpur, Nashik, Pune, Mumbai and Solapur in Maharashtra, Hyderabad in Telangana, Faridabad and Gurugram in Haryana, Tuglakabad, Delhi Cantt and Okhla in Delhi, Kota and Kanakpara in Rajasthan, Bengaluru in Karnataka, Dehradun in Uttarakhand, Nellore, Guntur, Tadipatri and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Ernakulam in Kerala, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Tuticorin, Coimbatore and Madurai in Tamil Nadu, Bhatinda and Phillaur in Punjab, Kamrup in Assam and Ranchi in Jharkhand.

Crisscrossing the country, Railways is picking up oxygen from places like Hapa, Baroda, Mundra in the West and Rourkela, Durgapur, Tatanagar, Angul in the East and then delivering it to States of Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Assam in complex operational route planning scenarios.

In order to ensure that Oxygen relief reaches in the fastest time possible, Railways is creating new standards and unprecedented benchmarks in running of Oxygen Express Freight Trains. The average speed of these critical Freight trains is way above 55 in most cases over long distances. (ANI)

