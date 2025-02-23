New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Amid a surge in passenger demand, Indian Railways operated five unreserved special trains from New Delhi to Prayagraj on Saturday evening, ensuring seamless travel for devotees heading to the Mahakumbh 2025.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw personally monitored the situation from the War Room at the Railway Board. Ashok Kumar Verma, General Manager of Northern Railway, oversaw operations from a mini control room at New Delhi station. Authorities continuously assessed ticket sales and crowd movement to facilitate smooth operations.

Between 1800 hrs and 1900 hrs, 2,375 tickets were sold for Prayagraj, prompting the departure of Train No. 0470 at 1900 hrs. The demand continued to rise, with 2,950 tickets sold between 1900 hrs and 2000 hrs, leading to the departure of Train No. 04074 at 2000 hrs.

In the next hour, ticket sales peaked at 3,429, with Train No. 04080 departing at 2058 hrs. Between 2100 hrs and 2200 hrs, 2,662 tickets were issued, and Train No. 04082 departed at 2158 hrs. The final train, Train No. 04084, left at 2315 hrs after 1,689 tickets were sold between 2200 hrs and 2300 hrs.

The additional train services were introduced in response to the increasing influx of pilgrims travelling to Prayagraj for Mahakumbh 2025.

As per the statement, Indian Railways is making constant efforts to provide convenient travel options for pilgrims visiting the Mahakumbh.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate (DM) Ravindra Kumar Mandar said that the administration was constantly managing crowd and traffic ahead of Maha Shivratri, which will be celebrated on February 26.

The DM said that several teams were deployed at all times to assist the people visiting the Mahakumbh.

Devotees continue to arrive in large numbers at Prayagraj's Mahakumbh to take a holy dip. The last major 'Snan' will be on Maha Shivratri, scheduled for February 26. (ANI)

