New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) The Railways' freight earnings increased by 17 per cent till October of current fiscal year as compared to the same period last year, the national transporter said on Tuesday.

Railways' freight loading for the first seven months of financial year 2022-23 has crossed last year's loading and earnings for the same period, it said.

On cumulative basis from April to October 2022, freight loading of 855.63 MT has been achieved against last year's loading of 786.2 MT, an improvement of about 9 per cent over last year loading.

Railways have earned Rs 92,345 crore this year against Rs 78,921 crore last year which is an improvement of 17 per cent.

During October 2022, originating freight loading of 118.94 MT has been achieved against loading of 117.34 MT in October 2021, which is an improvement of 1.4 per cent.

Also, freight revenue of Rs 13,353 crore has been achieved against Rs 12,313 crore freight earnings in October 2021 -- an improvement of 8 per cent.

"Following the introduction of the scheme, 'Hungry For Cargo', IR has made sustained efforts to improve the ease of doing business as well as improve the service delivery at competitive prices which has resulted in new traffic coming to railways from both conventional and non-conventional commodity streams," the Railways said.

"The customer centric approach and work of Business Development Units backed up by agile policy making helped Railways towards this landmark achievement," it said.

