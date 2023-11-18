New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI):During this ongoing festive season, after the detection of fire crackers in trains at various locations, including New Delhi, Anand Vihar, and Jabalpur stations, the Ministry of Railways has issued instructions to Zonal Railways to carry out drive against the carriage of inflammable items across the railway network, said officials.

To make the train journey safer, Railways urged passengers to be careful and not carry or let their co-passengers carry inflammable objects while travelling on trains.

All Zonal Railways have launched an intensive awareness drive for passengers, said officials.

Regular announcements are being made at railway stations, making an appeal not to carry inflammable and explosive objects like firecrackers, gas cylinders, acid, petrol, kerosene, etc. in passenger trains during a train journey.

Zonal Railways have directed concerned officials to keep a strict vigil on passenger movements while travelling by train. Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel have been alerted. Luggage and parcel items are being scanned thoroughly before loading.

In view of the above, ECoR has also geared up its machinery to prevent carrying crackers on passenger-carried trains. Carrying inflammable items during a train journey is strictly prohibited.

East Coast Railway has advised all its three divisions, i.e., Khurda Road, Sambalpur and Waltair, to launch a special safety drive to keep a strict vigil on carrying inflammable items in trains for the safety of passengers during Diwali celebrations.

From October 18th to November 16th, 2023, 619 checks were conducted in trains, 427 at Stations and 182 checks were conducted at yards, pit lines, fueling points, etc.

The public address system is also utilised at all stations to inform passengers about the dangers of carrying inflammable items. Apart from this, posters were also placed in different public movement areas along with the distribution of pamphlets.

Lease Holders and their Staff, Parcel Staff, Pantry Car Staff, Catering Staff of Stations, Porters/Coolies, OBHS Staff and other outsources Staff along with Passengers, were also counselled about the dangers of carrying inflammable items while travelling in trains.

Altogether, eight cases have been detected and eight people were also arrested in this connection during this time. Fire crackers worth Rs 24350 (approximately) have also been seized. (ANI)

