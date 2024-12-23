New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) The Central Railway zone inaugurated state-of-the-art training centre for signal and telecommunication (S&T) staff at Manamad in Bhusawal division recently with an aim to enhance safety, capacity and efficiency.

The training centre was inaugurated by Central Railway zone General Manager D V Meena, who, according to railway officials, took personal interest in ensuring that all modern training equipment should be made available for the staff.

Bhusawal Divisional Railway Manager Ity Pande and Senior Divisional Signal & Telecom Engineer Vijay Khainchi were also present during the inaugural function.

According to Khainchi, the training centre focuses on providing training for personnel in the S&T department who specialise in the maintenance and operation of railway signalling and telecommunication systems.

"The centre is equipped with advanced gears to offer hands-on experience and practical learning. The key equipments, available at the training centre, are Factory Acceptance Test (FAT) used for training on modern computerised interlocking systems, Datalogger (device used to monitor and record the status of various signalling components in real time), Siemens Interlocking Panel among many others," Pande said.

The Indian Railway S&T Maintainers' Union (IRSTMU) welcomed the initiative and said it will go a long way in ensuring signal related safety which is vital for the safe train operations.

IRSTMU general secretary Alok Chandra Prakash said, "The S&T Department of the Bhusawal division deserves a lot of appreciation for taking this initiative. Since the signalling system is being overhauled from manual to electronic and new technology is being introduced day by day in the Railways, it is extremely important to enhance the skill gap of the workforce."

"This is our long pending demand to have more and more such training centres in each division," Prakash said.

According to IRSTMU national president Navin Kumar, it will turn out to be a milestone for an efficient and specialised training of S&T staff.

