New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) The Railways operated its first air-conditioned parcel train on Friday using passenger coaches to carry refrigerated cargo of chocolates and snacks, officials said.

The parcel train was operated by the Northern Railways from Sanehwal in Ferozpur division to Yeshwantpur in South-Western Railway, they said.

Also Read | IMA Rasing Day 2021: Indian Military Academy Celebrates It’s 89th Foundation Day.

This is for the first time that AC passenger-carrying conventional ICF coaches have been utilized for transporting cargo, the Railways said.

"The first AC parcel express train consisting of 20 2nd AC/3rd AC coaches, carrying refrigerated cargo departed from Sanehwal, Ferozpur Division for Yeshwantpur today in South-Western Railway.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: Man Allegedly Kills Friend with Iron Rod After Argument Over Alcohol in Panchkula, Arrested.

"This is for the first time ever that AC passenger carrying coaches (ICF/ Conventional passenger coaches) have been utilized for transporting cargo," the Railways said.

The seats of the passengers coaches have been removed to accommodate the cargo as part of the experiment to use such coaches which are lying idle, officials said.

The cargo consisting of edible snacks ,chocolates, raw material for chocolates, maggi noodles, sauce) and textiles etc weighed 121 tonne, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)