Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 29 (ANI): Over 70 villagers stranded due to heavy rains in Rudraprayag district were rescued by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), even as police have urged people to stay away from riverbanks and relocate to safer areas immediately.

Amid heavy rains and flooding in Rudraprayag, villagers in Taljamal and Kumm were trapped and helpless before rescue teams reached them.

Upon receiving the information, a team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) at the Agastyamuni Post, led by Additional Sub-Inspector Harish Bangari, arrived at the affected area. Despite adverse conditions and risky roads, the team evacuated 40 people from Taljamal to safety, bringing visible relief to the villagers.

The team then moved to Kumm, where 30 more residents were rescued and reunited with their families. Officials said gratitude and relief were evident on the faces of those evacuated.

In Badeth Dungar Tok under Basukedaar tehsil, heavy debris from continuous rainfall has affected several families.

SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi ordered teams from Sonprayag, Agastyamuni, and Ratuda to rush to the site with rescue equipment.

Officials said SDRF personnel are navigating overflowing streams and landslide-hit routes to reach affected villages and are carrying out coordinated evacuation and relief operations.

Meanwhile, police in Uttarakhand have issued urgent advisories for Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts after heavy rainfall led to a sharp rise in river levels.

In Chamoli, authorities have warned that rivers have reached critical levels and urged residents near riverbanks to relocate to safer areas immediately.

The Chamoli Police has strongly urged residents living along the riverbanks to relocate to safer areas immediately. "Your vigilance is your safety," it said, while urging people to act swiftly and responsibly.

In Rudraprayag, the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers have swelled dangerously. Police and administration teams are alerting people to stay away from riverbanks and shift to secure areas.

"Due to continuous rainfall, water levels of the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers have risen significantly. The public is advised to avoid going near riverbanks and to move to safe locations," Rudraprayag Police said in a statement. (ANI)

