Bengaluru, Mar 22 (PTI) Rains brought respite from the heat to Bengaluru residents, but they also caused waterlogging and traffic congestion across several parts of the city on Saturday evening.

The India Meteorological Department said Bengaluru city recorded 3.6 mm of rainfall with thunderstorms from 8.30 am to 8.30 pm.

Also Read | Haryana: Man Shares Obscene Pictures in WhatsApp Group of Online Class of Students, Sentenced to 5 Years in Jail.

The showers, accompanied by gusty winds, led to incidents of fallen trees and branches in some areas.

They also caused temporary disruptions in electricity supply in parts of the city, while hailstorms were reported in places like Hosakote in Bengaluru Rural district.

Also Read | Cash Recovery at Delhi HC Judge House Case: CJI Forms 3-Member Committee To Probe Allegations, Withdraws Judicial Work From Justice Yashwant Varma.

A three-year-old girl allegedly died due to a tree fall in Pulakeshinagar, officials said.

The rains also affected flight operations, with at least 19 flights being diverted to other destinations due to the weather conditions in Bengaluru.

According to officials, out of these, 11 were IndiGo flights, four were Air India Express, two were Akasa, and two were Air India flights.

The traffic police kept alerting commuters about necessary diversions owing to waterlogging in several parts of the city.

According to the traffic police, heavy waterlogging at Hunsmaranahalli caused severe congestion, affecting traffic towards the International Airport. However, the waterlogging was later cleared, and traffic was normalised.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)