Raipur, Jul 29 (PTI) The Raipur district administration on Wednesday issued guidelines for the Ganesh festival next month, restricting the size of idols and pandals among other things in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

If a person is found to have contracted the infection after visiting a Ganesh pandal, then the respective organisers will have to bear the cost of his or her treatment, the guidelines said.

"The number of COVID-19 cases has been steadily rising in Raipur district...so these guidelines have been issued for a 10-day long festival starting from August 22," an official said.

The guidelines, issued by Additional Collector Vineet Nandanwar, said the size of the idol should not exceed 4x4 feet while the pandal should not be bigger than 15x15 feet.

"There should be an open area of about 5,000 sq feet in front of the pandal where no sitting arrangement should be made for people," it said.

Maximum 20 persons will be allowed within a pandal and its premises at a time with strict compliance of social distancing. Nobody would be allowed to enter without a mask.

The committees or individuals who install the idol will have to maintain a record of visitors and four CCTV cameras should also be placed in pandals, it said

"If anyone contracts infection after visiting a pandal, his/her treatment cost will be borne by the concerned organizer," the directive said.

Installation of idols will not be allowed in containment zones. If an area is declared as a containment zone midway through the festival, then celebration in pandals in the area will have to be stopped immediately.

No mass feast or cultural programmes will be allowed during the festival or immersion. No sound system or musical instrument will be allowed to be played during the installation or immersion of idols.

Prasad distribution will be completely banned.

"Only one vehicle will be allowed during immersion while taking out of processions of idols will not be permitted. Only four persons will be allowed during immersion from a particular pandal," the guidelines said.

The administration in Durg district of Chhattisgarh has also issued the same guidelines for the festival.

