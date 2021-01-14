Jaipur, Jan 13 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded three more fatalities due to novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 2,742, a health department bulletin said.

The state also reported 373 fresh cases on Wednesday. The total number of people infected by COVID-19 now stands at 3,14,091, out of whom, 5,780 are under treatment, it said.

As per the bulletin, 3,05,569 people have been discharged after treatment till now.

So far, 509 people have died in Jaipur, 298 in Jodhpur, 221 in Ajmer, 168 in Kota, 167 in Bikaner, 120 in Bharatpur, 112 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 100 in Sikar.

Out of the 373 fresh cases, 72 were reported in Jaipur, 36 in Kota, 29 each in Bhilwara and Ajmer, 26 each in Jodhpur and Nagaur, 22 in Dungarpur, 21 in Udaipur besides the cases reported in other districts of the state, the bulletin added.

