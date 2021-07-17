Dholpur/Jaipur, Jul 17 (PTI) Six people were killed and seven others injured in two separate road accidents in Dholpur and Pratapgarh districts of Rajasthan on Saturday, police said.

Four people were killed in a collision between a car and a jeep at Sarmathura area of Dholpur. The deceased were in the car and were returning to Uttar Pradesh after offering prayers at Kaila Devi temple in Karauli district.

The mishap occurred on Karauli-Dholpur highway which also left two people injured. The injured are being treated at the district hospital, officials said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the death of the four people.

Those who were killed were identified as Devendra, Pramod, Arvind and Ritesh, all aged between 30-35 years, officials said.

In another incident in Pratapgarh district's Suhagpur area, two people were killed and five others injured when their car collided with a speeding bus, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Sita Bai (70) and Mahendra (26), the police added.

