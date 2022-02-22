Jaipur, Feb 22 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will present the state budget 2022-23 on Wednesday.

It will be the fourth budget of Gehlot, who is into his third term as chief minister of the state.

Also Read | Realme V25 With Triple Rear Cameras Teased Online, Launch Soon.

A separate agriculture budget will also be presented for the first time this year, according to an official.

Gehlot finalised the budget at his residence in the presence of senior officers of the finance department, including Principal Secretary (Finance) Akhil Arora.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Passes Bills to Hike Salary of Chief Minister, Ministers and Legislators.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)