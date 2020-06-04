India News | Raj Govt Assigns Probe into SHO's Suicide to CBI

Jaipur, Jun 4 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has decided to transfer the probe into the alleged suicide by the station house officer of Rajgarh police station in Churu district to the CBI from the state CID-CB.

Rajgarh SHO Vishnudutt Vishnoi, one of the senior most police inspector in the state, was found hanging from the ceiling in his official residence on May 23. He was an officer known for his work and honesty and quite popular in his department.

"The state government has decided to refer the case to the CBI. Formal recommendation would be forwarded to the CBI on Friday," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeeva Swarup told PTI.

He said the discussion on the matter had been going on for quite a few days and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had given his in principle approval recently for the probe by an independent agency, including the CBI.

"The decision was taken on Thursday to refer the case to the CBI," the officer said.

Vishnoi had left two suicide notes, one addressed to his parents and the other to the district's superintendent of police.

In the suicide note to the SP, Vishnoi had said he was not able to bear the pressure put on him. In his suicide note, he had also said he tried to give his best to the Rajasthan Police.

A screenshot of a purported WhatsApp chat that Vishnoi had with one of his activist friends, in which the police officer talked about being trapped in dirty politics, had also got viral. The BJP and BSP leaders have alleged that he was being pressurised by local Congress MLA Krishna Poonia, a charge that she has denied.

A delegation of Vishnoi community members had met Gehlot and sought a CBI probe into the matter. The CM had later held discussions with senior officials and given his in principle approval for inquiry by any independent agency.

