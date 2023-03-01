Jaipur, Mar 1 (PTI) Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha said Wednesday the government is working to accelerate the process of clearing the assistance to the families of security personnel from the state killed during the past three years.

Speaking in the Rajasthan Assembly, the minister for soldier welfare assured the House that all necessary actions would be taken to help the families of the security forces.

The minister was replying to supplementary questions asked by members during the Question Hour.

In a written reply to a question by BJP MLA Sandeep Sharma, Gudha said 34 security personnel from Rajasthan were killed in terrorist attacks, accidents, and other calamities during the past three years. He laid in the House the names of the soldiers and the details of the assistance given by the state government to their families.

On Tuesday, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena and the family members of three CRPF personnel killed in the 2019 Pulwama terrorist attack staged a dharna outside the assembly in Jaipur demanding a meeting with the chief minister.

Meena alleged the state government had made several promises to the families but have not fulfilled many of them.

On February 14, 2019, terrorists targeted a bus carrying CRPF jawans in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. Forty CRPF personnel were killed in the attack.

