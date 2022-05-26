Jaipur, May 26 (PTI) Rajasthan Sports Minister Ashok Chandna Thursday expressed anguish over the conduct of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's principal secretary, referring to him as the "minister of all the departments", and said he would prefer being removed as a minister.

Chandna made his displeasure public through a tweet, saying he does not want to hold on to the "dishonourable" ministerial post.

Also Read | Monsoon Onset Over Kerala Can Happen Anytime Till June 1, Says IMD.

"I request the honourable chief minister to relieve me of this dishonourable ministerial post and give the charge of all my departments to Shri Kuldeep Ranka ji. He is anyway the minister of all the departments," he tweeted in Hindi, without elaborating.

Ranka is the principal secretary to the chief minister.

Also Read | GST Return: Govt Waives Late Fee Till June for Delayed Filing of GST Returns Under Composition Scheme.

Chandna could not be contacted immediately for comments.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)