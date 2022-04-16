Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 (ANI): The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Saturday put up a poster outside the Saamana Office in Mumbai asking Sanjay Raut to "shut down his loudspeaker" in response to Shiv Sena leader's reported remark terming Raj Thackeray the "Owaisi of Maharashtra".

The MNS poster also has a picture of Raut's car that the party had turned upside down in the past reminding the Shiv Sena leader of the incident.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Over 20.60 Crore Unutilized COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Still Available with States, UTs, Says Centre.

"Whom did you call Owaisi? Sanjay Raut shut down your loudspeaker, whole Maharashtra facing problem due to it or else we will shut down your loudspeaker in MNS style," read the poster outside the office.

Speaking to reporters, MNS leader Laxman Patil hit out at Raut asking if the Shiv Sena leader is the "Maulana of a mosque".

Also Read | Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2022 Result Live: Know Prize Money and Other Details; Check Punjab Lottery Live Draw Winners’ List Here.

"The only aim behind putting this poster is to convey the message to Sanjay Raut that every day that he starts his loudspeaker on the TV, he should stop it. The people of the state are fed up with his loudspeaker. He called Raj Thackeray the Owaisi of Maharashtra. I want to ask him if Raj Thackeray is the Owaisi of Maharashtra, then are you a Maulana of a mosque?" Patil said.

The MNS leader further warned Raut of making comments against Raj Thackeray.

"He should think before commenting on Raj Thackeray and the leaders of MNS. That's why we put up the posters in front of the Saamna office, it is here where they sit and make all statements," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)