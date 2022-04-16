Ludhiana, April 16: The results of the Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2022 will be announced today i.e. April 16 at 6 pm. The lottery results will be made available on the official website once declared. Those who purchased the lottery ticket can check the live results online at punjabstatelotteries.gov.in.

From ticket price to draw result date and live streaming details, here's all you need to know about the Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2022. The price of each lottery is Rs 500. The first prize is worth Rs 2.60 crore. The second prize will be issued for two tickets and the amount is Rs 1,05,00,000 (Rs 2.10 crore in total). Nagaland State Lottery Result 1 PM Today 15.04.2022, Dear Hooghly Morning Friday Lottery Sambad Result, Watch Lucky Draw Winners Live.

How to Check Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery Live Draw Results 2022:

Visit the official website of Punjab Lotteries at punjabstatelotteries.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Watch Lottery Draws Live".

A new page will open.

Click on "Watch Live Draw".

A YouTube video will appear.

Watch the Live Streaming Here:

Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2022 Prize:

The first prize is worth Rs 2.60 crore, while there are two second prizes of Rs 1,05,00,000 (Rs 2.10 crore in total). The third and fourth prize will be given for 600 tickets for the winning amount of Rs 9,000 and Rs 7,000 respectively. While the fifth prize will be given to 6,000 tickets with a winning amount of Rs 5,000.

Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery Draw Result 2022 Live Streaming:

People can view the live streaming of the results at the official website of Punjab State Lotteries - punjabstatelotteries.gov.in. People can also catch live streaming on the YouTube channel of the Punjab state lottery.

It must be noted that prizes shall be paid only when the original tickets are produced. The prize winners should verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Punjab Government Gazette. The lottery scheme was launched by the Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries, Ludhiana. The winners of the lottery should surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

