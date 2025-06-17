Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): Family members of Raja Raghuvanshi, the victim in the Meghalaya murder case, on Tuesday expressed satisfaction with the ongoing investigation by the Meghalaya police in the case and said that the police were working well to deliver justice.

Sachin Raghuvanshi, brother of Raja Raghuvanshi, also appealed to the government to award life imprisonment until death to Sonam.

"I am very satisfied with the investigation being done by Meghalaya Police. Meghalaya was defamed due to Sonam Raghuvanshi and strict action should be taken against her. I appeal to the government to award life imprisonment until death to Sonam," Sachin Raghuvanshi told ANI.

Another brother Vipin Raghuvanshi said that if he would come face to face with Sonam then he would ask her why she killed his brother Raja Raghuvanshi.

"Meghalaya Police is working well to deliver justice to Raja. If I come face to face with her (Sonam), I will ask her why she killed Raja, what was his fault," he said.

A team of the Forensic Crime Scene Unit arrived at the Wei Sawdong falls in Sohra on Tuesday to conduct the reconstruction of the crime scene where Raja Raghuvanshi was murdered.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Meghalaya police also arrived at the spot. The murder scene is expected to be recreated in the presence of the accused, Sonam Raghuvanshi, Raj Kushwaha, Akash, Vishal and Anand.

"We have recovered a sharp weapon which had been purchased by the accused from Guwahati to commit the murder," a senior police official told ANI.

East Khasi Hills district Superintendent of Police (SP) Vivek Syiem has said that efforts are underway to file the chargesheet against the accused within the stipulated period.

Earlier on June 15, the family members of the victim raised serious questions about the statement given by his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi and her alleged accomplices. As per Meghalaya Police, Sonam and four others murdered Raja. In response, a candle march was carried out in Indore, demanding justice and a deeper investigation into the case.

While speaking to ANI, Raja's brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi, made a strong appeal for a narco test on the accused, stating that their behaviour during the probe raised doubts.

"The way Sonam and Raj are misleading the police is shocking. Once a narco test is done, it will be revealed how much Sonam is lying about it. How all the accused are lying indicates that they may know more about the murder... I cannot talk to Sonam's parents yet. Why haven't they made any statements through the media? For instance, Raj claims Sonam has been typing Rakhi to Govind and him for three years. Doesn't her mother know this? Police need to question her parents. Why have you all hidden this from the media and police?" he told ANI.

Meghalaya BJP President Rikman G Momin also reacted to the case. He condemned those who tried to defame the state of Meghalaya in the wake of the murder.

"The blame has already been placed on our state, so those who are blaming have to come and apologise to our state. Meghalaya is a safe and tourist-friendly state... Everyone can come to Meghalaya, and we receive everyone as our brothers and sisters. There is no difference; everyone is Indian, and we are Indians. We will work together... I salute the Meghalaya police for cracking this case..." he said.

According to Meghalaya Police, Sonam Raghuvanshi and four others were involved in the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, who had gone missing earlier. (ANI)

