Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 8 (ANI): One person was killed after a parked truck loaded with gas cylinders caught fire on Tuesday following a collision with a chemical tanker on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway, an official said.

Jaipur District Collector Jitendra Kumar Soni said, "One person died in the accident between a parked truck loaded with gas cylinders and a chemical tanker in Dudu on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway".

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed grief over a massive fire that engulfed three vehicles on the Ajmer Expressway near Mauzamabad tehsil in Jaipur on Tuesday night.

CM Sharma said that the disaster management teams remain engaged in conducting rescue operations.

He added that the administration has been instructed to ensure that proper treatment is provided for the injured. "The accident of a fire breaking out in a truck loaded with gas cylinders on the Jaipur-Ajmer National Highway in the Mauzamabad police station area of Jaipur Rural is extremely tragic.

"Fire brigade and disaster management teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations at the incident site," the Rajasthan CM posted on X.

"Instructions have been given to the district administration to ensure proper treatment for the injured and to provide all possible assistance to those affected. I pray to God for the safety and well-being of all citizens affected by this heart-wrenching incident," he added.

The incident brought traffic on the highway to a halt in the area.

IG Rahul Prakash said that trucks and trailers were parked near a dhaba when the chemical-laden tanker collided with one of the trucks. (ANI)

