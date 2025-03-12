Jaipur, Mar 12 (PTI) Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday nabbed an assistant administrative officer of the sub-tehsil office in Balotra district with Rs 2.29 lakh, a top official said.

The accused officer, Ashish Ranjan Vishwas, is posted in the office of sub-tehsil Dudhwa, ACB Director General (DG) Ravi Prakash Meharda said.

A tip-off was received that Vishwas was collecting commission (bribe) amount at a rate of 1 per cent of the price of the registered documents from stamp vendors, deed writers and other registration brokers in his office. Based on this, a surprise checking was conducted and the accused was nabbed with Rs 2.29 lakh, the DG said.

The officer was unable to give a satisfactory explanation regarding the money recovered from him. Further action in the matter is underway, Meharda said.

