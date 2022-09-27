Jaipur, Sep 26 (PTI) The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday arrested the chief engineer of the Public Health Engineering Department and a private person while accepting a bribe of Rs 10.40 lakh, officials said.

According to a complaint received by the ACB, Kajodmal Tiwari, a representative of RSC Infratech Developers received a tender of Rs 32 crore for the Harmada-Badharna Bisalpur Yojana (Jaipur City) pipeline from the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Jaipur City. For this, the department's chief engineer had to be given a bribe of lakhs of rupees, an ACB spokesperson said.

After verifying the information, an ACB team arrested the chief engineer, Manish Beniwal, from his residence while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 10.40 lakh through Tiwari, he said.

Later, junior assistants in the department Shafiq Mohammad and Vinod Kumar were also arrested, the spokesperson said.

During a search of Mohammad's residence, the ACB recovered more than Rs 6 lakh in cash, he said.

The accused are being interrogated and searches are going on at various places. A case has been registered in the matter under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he said.

