Jaipur, Sep 18 (PTI) The Rajasthan Assembly Saturday passed four bills including the Criminal Laws (Rajasthan Amendment) Bill-2021 by voice vote.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal informed the house that Criminal Laws (Rajasthan Amendment) Bill has provisions to enhance the punishment for food adulteration.

Replying to the debate on the bill, Dhariwal said adulteration is a serious threat to the health and life of people and the intention of the state government is to strictly stop the sale of adulterated food items and drugs.

In the Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Bill-2021, the designation of 'Gram Sevak' has been changed to Village Development Officer.

Dhariwal informed the house that the post of 'Gram Sevika' mentioned in the Act does not exist in Panchayati Raj Institutions. Therefore, the provision was also removed in the amendment bill.

He said that till date no separate recruitment has been done for the post of Gram Sevika.

There will be reservation for women in the recruitment for Village Development Officer, he said.

Dhariwal informed that Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has recently issued a release for recruitment to 3,896 vacant posts of Village Development Officer in Panchayati Raj Department.

The house also passed the Rajasthan Land Revenue (Amendment) Bill-2021 and the Rajasthan Agriculture Universities' Laws (Amendment) Bill-2020 by a voice vote.

After the bills were passed, the Speaker adjourned the house sine die around 6.25 pm.

It was the continuation of the 6th session (budget session) which was adjourned sine die on March 19 and it was called again from September 9 by a notification issued by the assembly secretary on direction by the Speaker.

On Wednesday, Speaker CP Joshi had abruptly adjourned the house sine die due to continuous ruckus in the house and confrontation with the parliamentary affairs minister Shanti Dhariwal.

However, he recalled the session from Friday and notification was issued on Thursday. PTI SDA

