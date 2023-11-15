Jaipur, November 15: The Congress' candidate from Rajasthan's Karanpur assembly constituency, Gurmeet Singh Koonar, died during treatment at the AIIMS-Delhi, party leaders said here on Wednesday. He was 75. Koonar, who was the sitting MLA from Karanpur, was admitted to the Geriatric Medicine Ward of the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on November 12. Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: 'Absolutely Okay' With Party Decision, Have to Work for Ensuring Victory of All Candidates, Says Sachin Pilot on Ticket to Gehlot Loyalist

Koonar died of sepsis with septic shock and renal disease, according to the death certificate issued by the hospital. He was also suffering from hypertension. Polls to the 200-member Rajasthan assembly will be held on November 25.PTI AG SDA

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)