Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 14, (ANI): BJP Rajasthan President Madan Rathore expressed condolences over the death of people in a bus accident in Jaisalmer, where a private bus travelling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur caught fire.

Extending condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and those injured in the tragic accident, Rathore said the incident is extremely painful and unbearable.

Also Read | Who Is Ravi Sharma aka ‘Network Marketing Viral Man’? All About RCM Star Diamond Who Claims To Have Massive Wealth, Luxury Cars and Watches.

He said that the incident is not merely an accident but a calamity that has devastated many families. He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and said that he prays to God to grant peace to the departed souls.

He further added that Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma immediately directed officials to expedite rescue and relief efforts and assured that the state government would provide all necessary assistance to the victims and their families.

Also Read | Rajasthan Bus Fire: 15 Injured As Bus Burst Into Flames on Jaisalmer-Jodhpur Highway (Watch Video).

Rathore stated that the Chief Minister, Bhajanlal Sharma, showed sensitivity by immediately directing the concerned officials to expedite rescue and relief operations. He assured that the government stands firmly with the victims and their families during this difficult time.

Earlier in the day, in a separate incident, three pilgrims lost their lives in a road accident near Katra when an auto-rickshaw carrying the pilgrims collided head-on with a bus coming from the opposite direction.

The deceased were pilgrims who had visited the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine and were returning to Katra from the Serli Helipad. The collision was severe, resulting in the instant death of all three passengers in the auto-rickshaw, said SDPO Katra Bhisham Dubey.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the spot immediately after the incident. The bodies have been shifted to a nearby hospital for postmortem, and an investigation into the cause of the accident has been initiated. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)