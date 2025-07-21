Jodhpur, Jul 21 (PTI) The police in Jodhpur have filed a case against 100 members of a caste panchayat for reportedly ostracising and slapping Rs 1 lakh cash penalty on a man for allegedly marrying a woman from another community in Luni.

The panchayat members have also been accused of pressurising the man to deposit an additional penalty of Rs 21 lakh.

Rajaram Paliwal (45), a divyang, claimed that he married a woman from his own community from Madhya Pradesh on December 3, 2022, with the consent of his family.

However, the alliance angered the community members, who convened a caste panchayat to discuss the matter on June 26, 2024.

At the meeting, the community members decided to boycott Paliwal's family, alleging that he married a girl from a different community, even as the latter reportedly provided proof that the girl belonged to the same community.

The caste panchayat members also slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Paliwal and when he refused to pay, he and his family members were held hostage for a day and were released only after the money was paid.

The people of the village also reportedly stopped speaking to the Paliwals besides putting pressure on them to pay an additional penalty of Rs 21 lakh.

The distraught family then filed a complaint at the Luni police station naming 100 members of the caste panchayat.

Govind Ram, the investigating officer, said a case has been registered against 100 persons based on the complaint lodged by Paliwal.

“We have filed an FIR against 100 persons on charges of community ostracisation, imposition of penalty, and issuing threats,” Govind Ram said.

