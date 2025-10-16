Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 16 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Thursday approved financial assistance for the dependents of those who lost their lives and the injured in the fire accident involving an AC sleeper bus travelling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur, a press release said.

The Chief Minister stated that the state government stands with the families of the deceased in this hour of grief. The government is committed to providing them with full support and the best possible treatment for the injured.

Also Read | Karnataka Caste Census: Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy, Wife Sudha Murty Decline To Participate in Controversial Socio-Economic and Academic Survey.

Financial assistance of ₹10 lakh each has been approved for the dependents of the deceased. Families with three or more people killed in the accident will receive ₹25 lakh each. The seriously injured will receive ₹2 lakh each, and the other injured will receive ₹1 lakh each. Mr Sharma granted this approval by relaxing the Chief Minister's Relief Fund rules, as stated in a press release.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Shekhawat informed that PM Modi announced immediate assistance of Rs 2 lakh for the deceased families, and the Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma also visited the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Jodhpur and also met injured in Jaisalmer to ensure that they received "full medical assistance". CM instructed doctors to ensure all possible medical assistance and the best possible treatment.

Also Read | Is X Shutting Down Its Creator Monetisation Programme Because It Caused More Harm Than Benefit? Elon Musk's Platform Calls Claim 'Fake News'.

"The Prime Minister announced immediate assistance from the PMNRF of 2 lakh rupees for the families of the deceased and 50,000 rupees for the injured. The Chief Minister personally visited the injured in Jaisalmer and Jodhpur and ensured that they received full medical assistance. When this incident came to my attention yesterday, I spoke with the authorities," Shekhawat added.

In a tragic incident, atleast 20 people were killed and several others were injured after a private bus enroute to Jodhpur caught fire near the Thaiyat village in Jaisalmer on Tuesday. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)