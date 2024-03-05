Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], March 5 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visited a hair salon to meet a beneficiary of the PM SVANidhi scheme on Monday.

The micro-credit scheme launched by the Government of India for the street vendors- PM SVANidhi has helped promote 'inclusive entrepreneurship' and proven to be a gender equalizer. PM-SVANidhi stands for PM Street Vendor's Atmanirbhar Nidhi.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: RPI Chief Ramdas Athawale Wants One Seat in Uttar Pradesh for LS Polls.

The scheme was launched during the Covid-19 pandemic on June 1, 2020, by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs providing collateral-free loans up to Rs 50,000 for eligible street vendors in incremental tranches.

It provides loans in three tranches, - 1st tranche of Rs 10,000, 2nd tranche of Rs 20,000 subject to repayment of the 1st of tranche, and 3rd tranche of Rs 50,000 upon repayment of the second loan

Also Read | India On Israel-Gaza Conflict: Only Two-state Solution Between Both Sides Will Deliver Enduring Peace, India’s UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj at UNGA.

Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma visited a rape survivor at the Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur who had been admitted after being shot at in Kotputli-Behror district earlier.

The Chief Minister visited the hospital and enquired about the well-being of the rape survivor.

The woman was returning home with her brother on a two-wheeler when she was shot at and was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon by three people near Pragpura police station in Kotputli-Behror.

The victim was then rushed to a nearby hospital and was later transferred to another hospital in Jaipur.

As per reports, the woman had filed a rape case against one of the accused because of which he was jailed. When he got bail, he started mounting pressure on her to withdraw the case. The woman also sought protection from the police.

The accused with his accomplices, attacked the woman and her brother on February 24 evening and fired a bullet at her after which she was admitted to a hospital in Jaipur. The three accused have been arrested in the case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)