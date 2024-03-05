Lucknow, March 5: Republican Party of India (A) president and Union social justice minister Ramdas Athawale has said that his party has sought one Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh from the BJP. He said that his party will work to make the BJP and its allies win all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Seat-Sharing Deal Between JD-S and BJP in Karnataka in a Week, Says HD Deve Gowda

Athawale said once the RPI was strong in UP, but subsequently the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got strengthened and his party weakened. But now the Mayawati-led BSP was not strong anymore, he added. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function on Monday evening, Athawale said the INDIA bloc partners -- SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi -- will fail in the state as they had earlier. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: RLD Releases Candidate List for LS Polls, UP Legislative Council Elections; Check Full List Here

He said Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav do not respect the Constitution while Prime Minister Narendra Modi bows to it and he has even named the new Parliament building 'Samvidhaan Sadan'.

