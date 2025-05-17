Jaipur, May 17 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress workers on Saturday staged a protest during Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's visit to Bikaner over the alleged insult of security forces by some BJP leaders.

The protesters cited Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah's comments on Col Sofiya Qureshi and the alleged disrespect of the tricolour by Rajasthan BJP legislator Balmukund Acharya.

Holding placards with slogans like 'Tirange aur sena ka apman, nahi sahega hindustan' written on them, the Congress workers gathered at the Suraj Talkies area. As the chief minister arrived, the protesters indulged in anti-BJP sloganeering.

While Shah came under fire for his alleged objectionable remarks on Qureshi, who was a prominent face of the armed forces during media briefings on Operation Sindoor, Acharya faced flak after he was seen using the tricolour to wipe his face during a Tiranga Yatra in Jaipur.

The Madhya Pradesh minister later apologised for his remarks.

During his visit, the chief minister held a meeting of the party office bearers and leaders from the Bikaner division. He also visited the Karni Mata temple in Deshnok.

Union Minister and Bikaner MP Arjun Ram Meghwal and other leaders accompanied the chief minister.

