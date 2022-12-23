Jaipur, Dec 23 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday expressed grief at the deaths of Army personnel in a road accident in Sikkim.

Sixteen Indian Army personnel, including three Junior Commissioned Officers, were killed in a road accident when the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge while negotiating a sharp turn at Zema in North Sikkim, the Army said.

Also Read | Congress Leader KC Venugopal Gets Clean Chit From CBI in Solar Scam Accused Sexual Abuse Case.

Gehlot said the nation would remain indebted to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty, according to a statement.

The chief minister said his deepest sympathies were with the bereaved family members and also prayed for the speedy recovery of the jawans injured in the accident.

Also Read | UP Shocker: Man Tied to Tree, Beaten Up on Suspicion of Mobile Theft in Ghaziabad; One Arrested.

Four soldiers injured in the accident have been air evacuated, the Army said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)