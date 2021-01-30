Jaipur, Jan 30 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday launched the Ayushman Bharat Mahatma Gandhi Rajasthan Swasthya Bima Yojna under which nearly 1.10 crore families in the state will get a health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh.

He said that to include a maximum number of people under the scheme, the state government clubbed the figures of beneficiaries of the National Food Security Act and the Socio-Economic Caste Census.

The chief minister appealed to the Centre to expand the coverage under the Ayushman Bharat scheme as well by clubbing the figures.

He said nearly 1.10 crore families of the state will be covered under the scheme for which the state will provide an outlay of Rs 1,400 crore and the Centre Rs 400 crore.

Gehlot said a mechanism has been put in place to check any irregularities in its implementation, taking into considering complaints regarding an earlier scheme brought in by the erstwhile BJP government. PTI SDA

