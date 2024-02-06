Jaipur, Feb 6 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday gifted his home district Bharatpur a 'public hearing centre' for prompt redressal of people's grievances.

The CM inaugurated the Centre, inspected the premises and also spoke to officials.

According to an official statement, on the instructions of the chief minister, an officer on special duty has been posted at the centre. This will ensure prompt disposal of public grievances at the local level.

The chief minister heard the grievances of the common people at the public hearing centre and instructed the officials to immediately dispose of these cases.

He also instructed the officials to regularly send action-taken reports on the complaints received to the Chief Minister's Office.

After the public hearing, Sharma distributed cheques for loan amounts totalling Rs 9 crore to 600 self-help groups under the Deendayal Upadhyaya Antyodaya Yojana and National Rural Livelihood Mission in Bharatpur and Deeg districts.

Families of 7,200 women will benefit from this. The chief minister also gave loan cheques to street vendors under the Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana.

